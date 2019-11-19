        <
          Capitals' Garnet Hathaway tossed for spitting on Ducks' Erik Gudbranson

          9:14 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been ejected from a game for spitting on a player from the Anaheim Ducks.

          Hathaway spit on defenseman Erik Gudbranson during a brawl late in the second period Monday, with referee Peter MacDougall standing a few feet away. Officials reviewed video before confirming the five-minute match penalty that triggers a game misconduct.

          Tempers flared in the first 40 minutes between Washington and Anaheim and boiled over with 33.4 seconds remaining in the second period. Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic bulldozed the Ducks' Derek Grant behind the net, sparking several fights between the teams' fourth lines.

          Hathaway was involved with Grant, Gudbranson and Nick Ritchie during the scrum before he was thrown out.

