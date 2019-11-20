Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron missed his second straight game on Tuesday night, against the New Jersey Devils, with a lower body injury.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Bergeron would be a game-time decision at Tuesday's morning skate, but he was not on the ice when the Bruins took their pregame warmup in Newark.

Bergeron, who also missed Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals, has eight goals and 19 points in 19 games, while averaging 18.8 minutes.

With Bergeron out of the lineup, David Krejci moved into the No. 1 center position, flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak at the wing positions.

The Bruins entered the game in New Jersey in first place in the Atlantic Division, with 29 points.