Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron missed his second straight game on Tuesday night, a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, because of a lower body injury.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Bergeron would be a game-time decision after the morning skate, but he was not on the ice when the Bruins took their pregame warmup in Newark.

Bergeron, who also missed Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals, has eight goals and 19 points in 19 games, while averaging 18.8 minutes.

With Bergeron out of the lineup, David Krejci moved into the No. 1 center position, flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak at the wing positions. Pastrnak scored his 18th goal in the third period, and Marchand and Krejci had two assists each.

The Bruins now have 31 points and remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.