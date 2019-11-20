Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will take a leave of absence from the team as he enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Ryan, 32, has four goals in 16 games for the Senators this season, his 13th in the NHL. He has one point in his last 12 games, last playing for Ottawa on Nov. 16. According to the Ottawa Sun, Ryan left the team's skate in Detroit on Monday afternoon, with Senators coach D.J. Smith telling reporters that Ryan wasn't feeling well. He missed Tuesday night's 4-3 Ottawa win over the Red Wings.

Ryan is in the fifth year of a seven-year, $50.75 million contract he signed with the Senators on Oct. 2, 2014. His contract has an average annual value of $7.25 million, with a modified no-trade list.

His career took a turn after the Anaheim Ducks traded him to the Senators in a 2013 deal. After four straight seasons of 30 goals or more, he's yet to score more than 23 in any season with Ottawa.

Both the NHL and the NHLPA said there would be no further comment.