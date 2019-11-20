        <
          Maple Leafs fire coach Mike Babcock, name Sheldon Keefe as replacement

          4:44 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday amid a 9-10-4 start to the season and announced Sheldon Keefe as his replacement.

          Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan made the announcement.

          The Maple Leafs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the team's longest losing streak (all regulation losses) since the 2015-16 season, and tied for the longest of the Babcock era

          In parts of five seasons under Babcock, the Maple Leafs posted a record of 173-133-45 in 351 regular-season games and an 8-12 record in three postseason appearances.

          Babcock ranks fourth among active head coaches -- and seventh all-time -- with 700 regular-season coaching wins.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

