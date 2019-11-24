Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury after being cross-checked by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo in the first period Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Arvidsson was hit into the net, but a penalty was not called on the play. The league later tweeted that Bortuzzo faces a player safety hearing Sunday.

Arvidsson, who skated in his 300th career game, had an assist to help the Predators snap a six-game losing streak.

Arvidsson has 15 points in 22 games after scoring 34 goals last season.