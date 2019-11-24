St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended four games for his cross-check of Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators announced that Arvidsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury as a result of the hit in the first period of Saturday night's game. The 26-year-old Arvidsson was propelled into the net after getting cross-checked by Bortuzzo. After realizing he was being assessed a penalty for the hit, Bortuzzo cross-checked Arvidsson again while the Predators forward was on the ice. The league later tweeted that Bortuzzo would face a player safety hearing Sunday.

Arvidsson, who skated in his 300th career game, had an assist to help the Predators snap a six-game losing streak.

Arvidsson has 15 points in 22 games after scoring 34 goals last season.

The 30-year-old Bortuzzo is in his sixth season with St. Louis.