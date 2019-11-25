The Boston Bruins won't have ailing center Patrice Bergeron for road games Tuesday at Montreal and Wednesday at Ottawa.

Bergeron won't make the trip with the team due to a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

"No timeline on it," Cassidy told reporters. "Just want to make sure that when he's in the lineup he's not gonna put himself at further risk. Medical staff will keep on top of it and go from there."

Bergeron missed two games earlier this month with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said Bergeron's latest injury is in the same area as the first one.