The Calgary Flames are looking into accusations from former player Akim Aliu that coach Bill Peters used racial slurs toward him "several times."

Aliu played for Peters in 2009-10 with the Rockford Ice Hogs, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Aliu posted a tweet on Monday night that read: "Not very surprising the things we're hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music."

Aliu's tweet came days after several former players criticized recently fired Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock for his coaching tactics and intimidation of young players. Specifically, the Toronto Sun reported that in 2016-17, Babcock forced then-rookie Mitch Marner to rate his teammates based on their work ethics. Babcock then shared that list with Marner's teammates, without his permission.

Marner confirmed the incident with reporters in Toronto on Tuesday but said "it's over with now, it's done with. I was lucky the guys who were there with me, none of them took it to heart and they knew it was not up to me."

Babcock was Peters' college coach and mentored him afterward. Peters was also an assistant coach on Babcock's staff with the Detroit Red Wings from 2011-14.

At the time of Aliu's tweet, the Flames were playing the Pittsburgh Penguins. After the game, general manager Brad Treliving met with reporters.

"Obviously we were playing so I haven't had a chance to sit down with Bill or our team internally to talk about this and get to the bottom of it," Treliving said. "I would say we take these matters very, very seriously."

The Flames did not make Peters available. Treliving said he would update reporters further after he spoke to Peters and addressed the issue internally.

Aliu, now 30, was born in Nigeria but grew up in Ukraine and Canada. He most recently played for the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL in 2018-19. Aliu played seven games in the NHL over the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons -- both with the Flames, however Peters was not the coach at the time.

Aliu followed up his accusations on Twitter by posting: "First one to admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn't you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his pro career"

McDonough is the president of the Blackhawks, while Bowman is the general manager.