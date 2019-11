Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin during Monday night's game, the NHL Player Safety board announced Tuesday.

Dahlin, taken first overall in the 2018 draft by Buffalo, departed during a late second-period power play with a concussion after Cernak elbowed him in the face.

Tampa Bay won the game, 5-2.

Cernak had a hearing Tuesday with the safety board, which later announced the suspension.