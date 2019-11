The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Oskar Sundqvist on injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained during the Blues' 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Sundqvist, 25, has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 26 games this season. The Swedish native was originally acquired by the Blues from the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2017.

The Blues recalled forward Austin Poganski from San Antonio of the AHL to fill Sundqvist's roster spot.