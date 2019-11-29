The Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime on Friday in Boston.

But not everyone on the team was completely happy.

Left wing Brad Marchand appeared dazed by an elbow from the Rangers' Jacob Trouba late in the second period but wasn't pulled from the ice by the league's concussion spotter until the start of the third.

Afterward, Marchand questioned what took so long.

"That's embarrassing,'' Marchand told reporters. "Guy's up there busy eating pizzas and cheeseburgers and can't watch the game. Maybe next time he'll pull his head out of his butt and watch the game.''

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy also voiced his displeasure at the delay.

"This game's on NBC," he told reporters. "He gets hit at the end of the second period, and they pull him at the start of the third. To me, we're trying to market our best players. I thought it was fairly evident when he got hit, and they decided to do it at the start of the third. I don't know why they wouldn't do it between periods. There's an 18-minute intermission.

"I didn't like the timing of it at all."

Marchand did not suffer a concussion, according to Cassidy, and returned to the game midway through the third period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.