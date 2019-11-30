Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith left Friday's 5-2 loss to the visiting Colorado Avalanche with a groin injury midway through the second period after logging 9 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time.

Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said Keith wouldn't travel to Denver for Saturday's rematch with the Avalanche, but Colliton didn't know the severity of the injury to the 36-year-old who's likely to become a Hall of Famer.

"Hopefully he'll be back soon,'' captain Jonathan Toews said. "Not used to being out there without a guy like him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.