Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin will miss at least eight weeks following surgery to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle, the team announced Sunday.

The Penguins said Dumoulin had a successful surgery at UPMC Presbyterian on Sunday. He was injured in the first period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

This will be his second IR stint of the season, as he missed 11 days in October with a lower body injury.

Dumoulin, 28, has one goal and six assists in 23 games for the Penguins in 2019-20.

The Penguins have been bit bad by the injury bug this season. They're already playing without star center Sidney Crosby. On Friday, winger Bryan Rust was injured in practice and missed Saturday's game. Defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Nick Bjugstad are also on the shelf. Still, the Penguins are clinging to the second wild card in the East.