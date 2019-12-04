SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Capitals coach Todd Reirden said that Sharks forward Evander Kane's hit to the head of defenseman Radko Gudas on Tuesday night is something the league will have to "deal with."

With just over five minutes left in the game, Kane and Gudas were skating to a loose puck. Kane raised his right glove, clutching the butt end of his stick, and struck Gudas in the head. The on-ice officials reviewed the hit and determined that Kane would receive a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Evander Kane gets a game misconduct for elbowing Radko Gudas in the head pic.twitter.com/OrBuBZR9a8 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 4, 2019

"It's a high hit. It's a reviewable penalty. The league will deal with it from there," said Reirden. "But it's the type of stuff we're working to remove from the game."

The Capitals didn't score on the major, but defeated the Sharks 5-2.

San Jose coach Pete DeBoer hoped the penalty on Kane would suffice.

"I did see the Kane hit. Definitely a penalty. I don't think it's more than that. That's my opinion. But that's not my department," he said.

Kane was suspended three games in September for physical abuse of officials, costing him over $112,000. His last suspension for a physical altercation with another player was in April 2018, when he was suspended for one playoff game following a cross-check to Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The Capitals said they'll have an update on Gudas on Wednesday, before their game at the Los Angeles Kings.

"We'd have to react accordingly. We have plans in place for all these possible predicaments," said Reirden.