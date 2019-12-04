VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Mark Borowiecki fights crime on his days off from hockey.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman stopped an attempted robbery Sunday while out for a walk, Vancouver police said. He saw someone breaking into a parked car and confronted the person before wrestling away what was taken. The alleged thief got away but the property was returned, police said. No arrest has been made and police are investigating.

"I was thankful I was there."



"Boro Cop" describes his run-in with a thief in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/m4jQ06QbUK — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 3, 2019

"I'm a mediocre fighter on the ice, but I'm very confident handling myself off the ice. I wasn't too worried about anything that would happen," Borowiecki, who has been with Ottawa since 2011, said before Tuesday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

"Honestly, I don't think I went above or beyond or anything. It was the right thing to do at the time. I'm happy I was there."

Borowiecki said he received a "nice text" from the woman who owned the car, expressing her gratitude. He said she was surprised when she learned Borowiecki played for the Senators.

"She was like, 'I'm actually a huge Leafs fan,'" he said.