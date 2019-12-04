The Minnesota Wild will be without defenseman Jared Spurgeon for about two weeks, while team captain Mikko Koivu is considered day-to-day after both players were injured during Tuesday's win over the Florida Panthers.

The team said Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the 4-2 win.

Spurgeon, 30, has three goals and 13 assists in 22:35 of ice time per game this season.

Koivu exited in the third period, with the Wild saying Wednesday that he suffered a lower-body injury. He has two goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season.