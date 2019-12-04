        <
        >

          Wild's Jared Spurgeon out 2 weeks, Mikko Koivu day-to-day

          1:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Wild will be without defenseman Jared Spurgeon for about two weeks, while team captain Mikko Koivu is considered day-to-day after both players were injured during Tuesday's win over the Florida Panthers.

          The team said Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the 4-2 win.

          Spurgeon, 30, has three goals and 13 assists in 22:35 of ice time per game this season.

          Koivu exited in the third period, with the Wild saying Wednesday that he suffered a lower-body injury. He has two goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices