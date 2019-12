Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny is out indefinitely with a concussion, the team announced Monday.

Konecny didn't return to the Flyers' 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday after a hard open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.

Konecny, 22, scored a goal in that game and is tied for the team lead with 11 this season, along with a team-leading 17 assists.