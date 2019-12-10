Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the net for the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Coach Gerard Gallant announced his decision after the team's morning skate.

Fleury was granted personal leave by the team after the passing of his father. He last played Nov. 23, a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and left the team Nov. 26 to travel to Quebec.

Fleury rejoined the team last Thursday, but didn't play in losses to the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, with Malcolm Subban making the starts. All told, Subban started seven games in Fleury's absence.

Fleury is 11-6-2 this year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Vegas enters the game in fourth place in the Pacific Division, but also one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.