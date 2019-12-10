Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves in his return to the lineup, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Tuesday night.

It was Fleury's first game in net since the death of his father, Andre, at the age of 63 on Nov. 27.

Fleury, who hadn't started since a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Nov. 23, improved to 11-6-5 against Chicago and 69-38-13 in December.

While the Golden Knights outshot Chicago 16-8 in the second, the Blackhawks had more high-danger chances through two periods (8-7). Fleury didn't look as though he missed any time whatsoever, flashing leather and making highlight-reel saves to thwart every Chicago effort, including back-to-back attempts by Jonathan Toews on the doorstep late in the second.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Fleury rejoined the team last Thursday, but didn't play in losses to the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, with Malcolm Subban making the starts. All told, Subban started seven games in Fleury's absence.

Fleury is 12-6-2 this year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Vegas is in fourth place in the Pacific Division but also three points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights play the first of back-to-back road games at St. Louis Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.