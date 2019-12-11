Another Montreal Canadiens legend is facing health problems.

At the request of Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe's family, the Canadiens issued a statement saying that the 71-year-old has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The statement says: "Dr. Keith Richardson, the treating physician from the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), indicated that the cancer is located at the base of the tongue. Lapointe will begin his treatments in the coming weeks. This form of cancer has a high cure rate.

"The family wishes to thank the personnel at the MUHC as well as all hockey fans and asks for respect of their privacy as they face this challenge."

The news comes after Habs great Guy Lafleur had a second surgery just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September.

The team disclosed the Nov. 28 procedure at the request of Lafleur's family and said doctors successfully removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well as lymph nodes. The 68-year-old had heart surgery Sept. 26.

Lapointe played defense on the great Canadiens teams anchored offensively by Lafleur. Lapointe played 14 seasons with the team from 1968-1982 and won six Stanley Cups. He was a four-time All-Star.