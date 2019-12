The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Peter DeBoer, a source confirmed to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The firing was first reported by Sportsnet.

DeBoer was in his fifth season as coach of the Sharks, who are 15-16-2 and in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

DeBoer, who previously coached the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers, made it as far as the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015-16, his first season behind the Sharks bench.

But the Sharks were ousted in the first round the last three seasons.