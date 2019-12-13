Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko was placed on injured reserve Thursday, prior to the Canucks facing off with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old Demko, 7-4-1 this season with a 3.00 goals-against average, suffered a concussion in an optional practice Wednesday, coach Trent Green said after Thursday's morning skate. The Canucks recalled Mike DiPietro from Vancouver's AHL affiliate to take Demko's place.

"He did get bumped [in practice]," Green said, "and I think he got hit in the head with a puck, too."

Demko, who most recently played on Saturday, in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres, had a concussion last year as well.

"Today's day and age, we take concussions serious," Green said. "We take every one of them seriously."

The Canucks enter the home game vs. Carolina with 34 points, three away from the final wild-card berth in the NHL's Western Conference.