          Ontario Hockey League game suspended when goalie seriously injured

          8:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tucker Tynan, a goalie for the Niagara junior league team in Canada, was stable and undergoing surgery after being seriously injured Thursday night when he appeared to be cut by a skate blade after a collision early in the second period.

          The Ontario Hockey League game between the Niagara IceDogs and London Knights was suspended after the injury to Tynan.

          Tynan was bleeding heavily and quickly attended to by medical personnel during the game on Niagara's home ice in St. Catharines, Ontario. He was rushed off the ice on a stretcher.

          Tynan, 17, is from Chicago and is in his first season with Niagara.

