Tucker Tynan, a goalie for the Niagara junior league team in Canada, was stable and undergoing surgery after being seriously injured Thursday night when he appeared to be cut by a skate blade after a collision early in the second period.

The Ontario Hockey League game between the Niagara IceDogs and London Knights was suspended after the injury to Tynan.

Tynan was bleeding heavily and quickly attended to by medical personnel during the game on Niagara's home ice in St. Catharines, Ontario. He was rushed off the ice on a stretcher.

The OHL has officially cancelled tonight's game and will be postponed due to the unfortunate circumstances.



Our thoughts are with Tucker Tynan and the @OHLIceDogs tonight 🙏❤️ — London Knights (@GoLondonKnights) December 13, 2019

Tynan, 17, is from Chicago and is in his first season with Niagara.