Tucker Tynan, a goalie for the Niagara junior league team in Canada, was recovering in the hospital, the team said, after being seriously injured Thursday night when he appeared to be cut by a skate blade.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday that the Niagara IceDogs' games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed to allow players time to cope and seek support from team resources.

Tynan was bleeding heavily and was quickly attended to by medical personnel during the game on Niagara's home ice in St. Catharines, Ontario. He was rushed off the ice on a stretcher.

Thursday night's game between the IceDogs and London Knights was suspended after the injury to Tynan early in the second period.

The team later announced that Tucker had successful surgery and that he was stable and safe in hospital. An IceDogs statement said that Tynan is expected to make a complete recovery.

The IceDogs' games scheduled for Saturday in Peterborough and Sunday in Ottawa will be rescheduled at dates to be determined, the league said in its statement.

The OHL has officially cancelled tonight's game and will be postponed due to the unfortunate circumstances.



Our thoughts are with Tucker Tynan and the @OHLIceDogs tonight 🙏❤️ — London Knights (@GoLondonKnights) December 13, 2019

The IceDogs posted a tweet expressing gratitude to all who treated Tynan, writing, "We would like to sincerely thank our training and medical staff, @GoLondonKnights training staff, the paramedics onsite, and the medical staff of the Niagara Health System in St. Catharines for their immediate and precise attention in treating Tucker Tynan tonight."

Tynan, 17, is from Chicago and is in his first season with Niagara.