Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, and is expected to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season, the team announced Friday.

Lindblom, 23, will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter. The cancer was diagnosed by specialists at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ewing's sarcoma grows in the bones, or around the soft tissue around the bones. While it primarily affects children and young adults, it's been uncommonly found in adults.

The Flyers said they "will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available."

Lindblom has 11 goals and 7 assists in 30 games with the Flyers this season, tied for the team lead in goals with Travis Konecny. He missed their last game with what the team called an upper body injury.

He had 17 goals and 16 assists last season, his first full campaign in the NHL. For his career, he has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games, all with the Flyers, who drafted the Swedish native No. 138 overall in 2014.