St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will return from a 16-game absence Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to the team.

Steen has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain in a collision on Nov. 6 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The 35-year-old Steen has zero goals and five assists in 17 games this season for the 19-8-6 Blues. They were 8-5-3 during Steen's absence.