As injuries pile up on the Philadelphia Flyers, so do the losses.

Hours after placing forward Travis Konecny on injured reserve Sunday, the Flyers were wiped out in Winnipeg, losing 7-3 to the Jets.

It was Philadelphia's second loss in two days and third on a three-game road trip.

Konecny, Philadelphia's leading scorer, is recovering from a concussion and has been out since Dec. 7. He did not travel with the team on the trip that started with losses in Colorado and Minnesota. Konecny has 28 points and is tied for the team lead with 11 goals.

The Flyers last week learned that forward Oskar Lindblom has a rare type of bone cancer. Saturday, in the 4-1 loss to the Wild, Philadelphia lost forwards Scott Laughton and Tyler Pitlick to injury. Lindblom is tied with Konecny with 11 goals.

After the Flyers arrived in Winnipeg, they recalled Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Carsen Twarynski from their AHL affiliate for depth on offense. Aube-Kubel had an assist in the loss.

"Right now, up front, with the personnel that we have out, anytime we lose a player, it's a little more challenging," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

Philadelphia has been held to one goal in three of its past four losses.