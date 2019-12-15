The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Travis Konecny on injured reserve Sunday, the team announced.

Konecny, Philadelphia's leading scorer who is recovering from a concussion, has been out since Dec. 7 and did not travel with the Flyers on their three-game road trip that concludes Sunday at the Winnipeg Jets.

Konecny has 28 points, and is tied for the team lead with 11 goals.

The Flyers last week learned that forward Oskar Lindblom was battling a rare type of bone cancer, and on Saturday, in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia also lost forwards Scott Laughton and Tyler Pitlick to injury.

After the team arrived in Winnipeg, Philadelphia recalled Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Carsen Twarynski from its AHL affiliate for depth on offense.

"Right now, up front, with the personnel that we have out," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said, "any time we lose a player, it's a little more challenging."