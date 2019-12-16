The Arizona Coyotes traded for star left wing Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils on Monday, a move that bolsters their status as a contender in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes sent a conditional 2020 first-round pick, a conditional third-round pick, AHL centers Nate Schnarr and Nick Merkley, and junior defenseman Kevin Bahl to New Jersey for Hall and AHL center Blake Speers. The Devils are retaining 50% of Hall's $6 million cap hit in order for the Coyotes to fit him in.

"Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," Arizona general manager John Chayka said in a statement. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

Hall, 28, is an unrestricted free agent next summer.

If Arizona's 2020 first-round selection is in the top three, New Jersey will receive Arizona's first-round pick in 2021. The conditions on the 2021 pick are as follows: the third-round pick in 2021 becomes a second-round selection if either Arizona wins a Stanley Cup playoff round or Hall re-signs in Arizona. The third-round pick in 2021 becomes a first-round selection if Arizona wins a Stanley Cup playoff round and Hall re-signs in Arizona. If neither condition happens, New Jersey still receives the 2021 third-round pick.

It's the second significant move the Coyotes have made for a star winger in 2019, having acquired Phil Kessel from the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer. The Coyotes are atop the Pacific Division at 19-12-4 but are only 23rd in the NHL in team shooting percentage (8.5) and 24th in offense (2.63). Hall obviously helps address that.

Hall was acquired by the Devils in June 2016 in a one-for-one trade with the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Adam Larsson. He had 76 goals and 132 assists for 208 points for the Devils in 211 games, skating to a minus-12.

He won the Hart Trophy in 2018 thanks to a remarkable run of 44 points in 22 games that earned the Devils a playoff spot -- the lone time Hall has played in the postseason in his career.

Hall was drafted first overall in 2010 by the Edmonton Oilers. He had 132 goals and 196 assists for 328 points in 381 games from 2010-11 to 2015-16 with Edmonton.