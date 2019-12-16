NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee has been suspended three games without pay for interference against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday.

The incident occurred at 9:03 of the second period in the Flyers' 7-3 loss. Farabee was assessed a major penalty for interference and game misconduct.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and based on his average annual salary, Farabee will forfeit $14,919.36. The money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Farabee has three goals and 11 points in 27 games for the Flyers. The loss in Winnipeg capped an 0-3 road trip for Philadelphia.