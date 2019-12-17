Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who's been out with a core muscle injury, has skated with his teammates the past six days, coach Mike Sullivan said Monday.

The Penguins were in Calgary, where they play the Flames on Tuesday night, and Crosby practiced with the team there while he continues his rehabilitation process from Nov. 14 surgery. He will not play vs. the Flames, but he is making progress.

"As he gets closer, we'll update," Sullivan said after the team's practice. "We're taking each day as it comes. Obviously, the fact that he's skating again is really encouraging."

Crosby, who has missed 16 games with the injury, has five goals and 17 points in 17 games. But the Penguins have persevered without him. They'll enter the Flames game with 42 points, and they have won five of the past six games.

"I think we have such great leadership, starting with our captain, but it just doesn't end there," Sullivan said. "We've got other guys who are a part of that group that I think set the standard for this organization."