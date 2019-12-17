The Florida Panthers acquired Ryan Haggerty from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Kevin Roy in a swap of forwards.

Haggerty, 26, is expected to report to Florida's AHL affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts. He had three goals and six points for Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Roy, also 26, played 23 games in Springfield, posting four goals and 14 points. Roy played for the Ducks in parts of the past three seasons, after being selected in the fourth round by Anaheim in 2012.