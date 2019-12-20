DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

With starter Jimmy Howard nursing a groin injury, Pickard should get at least one start during the Red Wings' set of back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, at Toronto and vs. Arizona, respectively.

The Red Wings, in last place in the Eastern Conference, announced the move Thursday. Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a 6-1 loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday, Detroit placed Eric Comrie, who had been Howard's backup, on waivers, clearing a roster spot for Pickard.