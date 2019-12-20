        <
          Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper week-to-week with lower body injury

          3:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower body injury making a save against the Minnesota Wild.

          The Coyotes said Friday that Kuemper is week-to-week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes' 8-5 loss to the Wild on Thursday night. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice.

          The 29-year-old Kuemper played well last season after Antti Raanta was injured and has been superb sharing the No. 1 goalie job this year.

          Kuemper is fourth in the NHL with a 2.17 goals-against average and a 15-8-2 record for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.

