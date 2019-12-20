GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower body injury making a save against the Minnesota Wild.

The Coyotes said Friday that Kuemper is week-to-week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes' 8-5 loss to the Wild on Thursday night. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice.

The 29-year-old Kuemper played well last season after Antti Raanta was injured and has been superb sharing the No. 1 goalie job this year.

Kuemper is fourth in the NHL with a 2.17 goals-against average and a 15-8-2 record for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.