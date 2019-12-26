The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Thursday with a sprained ankle that will keep him out for two to three weeks.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 19, when Atkinson injured his ankle against the Los Angeles Kings.

Atkinson, 30, has nine goals and 12 assists in 35 games this season. He scored 41 goals last season and has 20 or more goals in each of the past six seasons.

Columbus recalled left wing Jakob Lilja, center Ryan MacInnis and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from its AHL affiliate in Cleveland. The Jackets also called up defenseman Adam Clendening for the first time this season.