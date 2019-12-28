Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is being held for observation at an area hospital Friday night after suffering what the team called a significant wrist laceration in a 5-4 overtime win against the host New Jersey Devils.

"It was obviously scary there, seeing that much blood,'' teammate John Tavares said. ''Obviously, a guy that we care deeply about and was having a great night and playing tremendous for us, so thoughts are with him.''

Mikheyev was cut by the skate of the Devils' Jesper Bratt. Bratt had his shot deflected, then got tripped up on the ice, causing his skate to go into the air and slice Mikheyev, who was defending.

The 25-year-old winger immediately went to the dressing room before being transported to the hospital.

Mikheyev scored his seventh goal of the season before suffering the injury. He also has 15 assists in 38 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.