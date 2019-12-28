Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was taken to a hospital for evaluation Friday night after suffering what the team called a significant wrist laceration in a 5-4 overtime win against the host New Jersey Devils.

Mikheyev was cut by the skate of the Devils' Jesper Bratt. Bratt had his shot deflected, then got tripped up on the ice, causing his skate to go into the air and slice Mikheyev, who was defending.

The 25-year-old winger immediately went to the dressing room. The Leafs said he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Mikheyev had a goal earlier in the game.