Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin says he is skipping the NHL's All-Star Game for the second straight season.

Ovechkin, 34, was once again voted by fans as the Metropolitan Division captain but told reporters on Friday he would rather skip the All-Star festivities and rest his body for the second half of the season.

"Thanks, first of all, fans, for voting me," he said after the Capitals' 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It's a hard decision, but I have to listen to my body. I have to get ready for the second half of the year. I have to be healthy and focus on different things."

The St. Louis Blues are hosting All-Star Weekend, with the skills competition being held on Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament on Jan. 25.

Per NHL rules, Ovechkin will be suspended one game, either directly before or after the All-Star Game. The Capitals captain, who leads first-place Washington with 23 goals this season, has appeared in seven All-Star Games.

"You don't have extra days off during the year, but you have to take what you have to take," Ovechkin said. "If I was 21, yeah, I'm healthy, I'm good, but I have to think about the second half of the year and the playoffs. That's the most important thing for me and for this organization, as well."

Joining Ovechkin as All-Star captains are Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Boston's David Pastrnak and Edmonton's Connor McDavid.

The NHL's Department of Hockey Operations fills out the rest of the rosters.