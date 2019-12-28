Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is out at least three months after undergoing surgery to repair a severed artery and tendons in his wrist, the team announced Saturday.

The Maple Leafs said the 25-year-old rookie is expected to make a full recovery and that a "more accurate timeline for his return" will be given in three months.

Mikheyev was cut by the skate of the Devils' Jesper Bratt. Bratt had his shot deflected, then got tripped up on the ice, causing his skate to go into the air and slice the right wrist of Mikheyev, who was defending.

"It was obviously scary there, seeing that much blood,'' Toronto's John Tavares said. ''Obviously, a guy that we care deeply about and was having a great night and playing tremendous for us, so thoughts are with him.''

Mikheyev scored his seventh goal of the season before suffering the injury. He also has 15 assists in 38 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.