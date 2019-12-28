Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner is out three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Skinner, 27, did not return to Friday's game following a collision in which he led with his right shoulder while attempting to check Bruins' David Pastrnak with 15:51 remaining in the third period. The two-time All-Star selection, who was playing in his 700th career game, was slow to get up and immediately left the ice for the locker room.

The 10-year veteran is fifth on the team in scoring with 11 goals and eight assists. He had a career-high 40 goals last season, which led to an eight-year, $72 million deal with the Sabres.

"Yeah, it's tough," teammate Jack Eichel told reporters after the Sabres' 3-0 loss. "You never want to see anyone go down. Obviously, Skins is a big part of our team, so you don't want to see him go down. Hopefully he's all right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.