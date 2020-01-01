NHL Winter Classic quiz: How well do you know hockey's midwinter event?

The 2020 NHL Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators is set for Jan. 1, 2020, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. While it's the first Winter Classic to feature two teams from the American South, the league has been staging these every year since 2008 (save for 2013, as the game was cancelled due to the lockout). In other words, there's a lot of history and trivia, both big and small, to celebrate.

Studied up on all the past game-winning goals, locations and Ilya Bryzgalov quotes? Come test your knowledge with our quiz on all of the Winter Classics past: