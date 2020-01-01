Dallas Stars winger Corey Perry was ejected from the 2020 Winter Classic for an elbow to the head of Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

In the first period at the Cotton Bowl, Ellis kept the puck in the attacking zone at the blue line. Perry skated in front of him and stuck his elbow up, making contact with Ellis' head. The Predators defenseman fell flat to the ice on his chest and remained there for over a minute.

Corey Perry gets thrown out of the Winter Classic for elbowing Ryan Ellis pic.twitter.com/0yeegUxh41 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 1, 2020

Perry was sent to the penalty box. After a conference, the officials gave him a major penalty for elbowing, which carries with it a game misconduct.

Ellis left the ice with the help of teammates and was carted to the dressing room and later ruled out for the game. Perry, meanwhile, took one of the longest walks of shame in NHL history, leaving the ice to walk down a runway and all the way up a tunnel to the Stars' dressing room in the Cotton Bowl.

Nashville gained a measure of revenge, scoring two power-play goals during the major penalty to take a 2-0 lead in the outdoor game.

Perry signed with Dallas in the offseason after 13 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. He has three goals and 10 assists in 33 games.