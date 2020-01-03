New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech is out for the rest of the regular season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Friday.

The Islanders said Pelech suffered the injury prior to Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Pelech did not play in the 2-1 loss, missing his first game of the season.

Pelech, 25, had posted one goal and eight assists in 38 games this season. He had been averaging 21:08 in ice time per game for the Islanders, who are currently in second in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders also said they had called up defenseman Sebastian Aho from AHL Bridgeport.