Los Angeles defenseman Alec Martinez will return from wrist surgery Saturday night, when the Kings host the Nashville Predators, coach Todd McLellan announced.

Doctors in November repaired Martinez's radial artery and two superficial radial nerves. He was hurt in the third period of the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose on Nov. 25, when he made a headfirst dive to bat away a loose puck and was cut just above the glove by the skate of San Jose's Melker Karlsson.

"First of all, we're real happy that things went well for Alec," McLellan said at the time. "Now he's got some time to heal, and when he's ready to play again we'll welcome him back because he's an important part of our team."

Martinez took part in morning skate Saturday and will be on Los Angeles' second pairing vs. the Predators, alongside Kale Clague. Martinez has five assists and a minus-1 rating in 24 games this season.

