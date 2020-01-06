Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk made his Montreal debut Monday night when the Canadiens hosted the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal signed Kovalchuk, 36, Friday to a two-way contract for the league minimum, which will pay him $700,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL.

Kovalchuk was quite active in his debut, playing on a line with Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar, registering an assist on 25 shifts and 19:25 of ice time.

He finished with four shots on net and a surprising six hits for the Canadiens in the 3-2 loss at Bell Centre.

Coach Claude Julien showed confidence in Kovalchuk late, as well, playing the veteran forward on the defensive point during Montreal's power play with three minutes remaining in regulation.

Kovalchuk returned to the NHL last season after a five-year stint in the KHL. The former 50-goal scorer and three-time All Star for the Atlanta Thrashers and New Jersey Devils was chased by several teams, but he ultimately signed a three-year, $18.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings in summer 2018.

Kovalchuk had 16 goals and 18 assists in 64 games last season, and struggled to find a top role -- especially when the Kings made a coaching change from John Stevens to Willie Desjardins. The Kings, a bottom-feeder in the Pacific Division who are now entering a rebuild, hired Todd McLellan this offseason, and Kovalchuk didn't fare much better. He had just three goals and nine points in 17 games before the Kings made him a healthy scratch for nearly six weeks and tried to trade him.

Ultimately, Los Angeles placed Kovalchuk on waivers in December, shortly after paying him a $2.65 million bonus. When no team claimed him, Kovalchuk became a free agent. He said he still had a desire to play in North America and wanted to sign with a contender.

Kovalchuk was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 draft by the Thrashers and has played in 897 career NHL games, scoring 436 goals and 859 points.