Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang have been named injury replacements for the NHL All-Star Game.

Jarry will fill in for the Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, who is out four to six weeks due to a torn meniscus suffered in the team's much-publicized shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last month.

Entering Tuesday, the 24-year-old Jarry was 13-6-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage this season -- both rank first in the league. This will mark his first All-Star appearance.

Letang, 32, will replace Penguins teammate Jake Guentzel, who will miss four to six months after shoulder surgery. Letang has 10-16-26 totals entering Tuesday and will be making his sixth All-Star Game appearance.

This season's event will take place on Jan. 25 in St. Louis.