With the NHL's All-Star Game hosted by the St. Louis Blues, its jerseys have been uniquely inspired by the blues.

On Tuesday, the league and adidas revealed the uniforms for the 2020 All-Star Weekend, scheduled for Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis. As usual, the jerseys have features tailored to the host city. The striping on the front and sleeves of the sweaters are meant to evoke the staff of five horizontal bars one would find on sheet music.

The silver color of the stitching was inspired by the city's iconic Gateway Arch. There's also a St. Louis Blues' trumpet logo floating above a graphic of the Arch hidden inside the neckline of the jerseys.

As for the logos, last season's game saw the NHL go with all-back team symbols on the jerseys. This season's sweater has "colorway" logos that accentuate one of the primary colors of each team.

Once again, the NHL All-Star Game will feature a 3-on-3 hockey mini-tournament, giving each divisional team a chance to wear the dark and white sweaters during the event. This could be the last season for that format, as the NHL is exploring whether to revise the event's format to something that spotlights international competition instead of a battle of conferences for next season's game.