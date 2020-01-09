CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson have agreed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension. The deal was announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old native of Sweden has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 45 games for Calgary this season, his second full year with the NHL club. He is averaging 19 minutes, 14 seconds on the ice and has 85 shots on goal.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound defender, selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft, totaled 12 goals and 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Stockton of the AHL. He also played in the 2018 AHL All-Star game.

Andersson and the Flames, who raced to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, have won three in a row but are in a congested battle for postseason positioning this season. They were the West's No. 1 wild card seed as play began Wednesday, but were just two points shy of being out of the playoff window.

Calgary will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.