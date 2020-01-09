If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won't involve captain Logan Couture for a few weeks.

Couture is expected to miss up to six weeks with a fractured ankle suffered in the Sharks' 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, TSN reported. Couture was in a walking boot after the game. He awkwardly slammed his left leg into the end boards in the second period.

The 30-year-old center has 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points to lead the Sharks. Couture was named to the NHL All-Star Game last week.

Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner hoped after the game that Couture's injury would be short term.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

"It's big time concerning. Even if it's a couple games or a couple weeks ... he's a captain, he's a leader, a catalyst for our offense," Boughner said. "If he's missing out of our lineup that's a big loss. I think that other guys are going to have to step up in his absence, for sure."

Couture has been one of the few highlights for the Sharks during a frustrating season. San Jose has a record of 19-22-4 in 45 games. The Sharks' 42 points put them nine out of the final wild-card spot.

"It's always tough when you see a teammate get hurt, but hopefully he comes back soon. Because we need him," said forward Tomas Hertl.